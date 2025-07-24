Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 6,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,172. The company has a market cap of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Fvcbankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fvcbankcorp to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fvcbankcorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fvcbankcorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

