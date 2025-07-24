American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 3.1% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.29. 175,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

