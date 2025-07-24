SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 238,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 219,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,466. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

