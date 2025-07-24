SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,609,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,009,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

