SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 1.9% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 162,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,685. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

