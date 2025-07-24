SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

DFAR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 762,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,938. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.