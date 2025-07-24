SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,254 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,602,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 362,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,418. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

