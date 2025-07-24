Davis Rea LTD. Raises Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,810. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.10 and its 200-day moving average is $378.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.