SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $436.95. 1,070,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.58. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $438.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

