SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 762,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

