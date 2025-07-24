SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLD. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $16,301,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $10,297,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000.

QLD traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $122.71. 213,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,461. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $123.44.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

