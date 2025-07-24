Davis Rea LTD. Sells 56,600 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 1.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.32.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,332 shares of company stock worth $107,911,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 526,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

