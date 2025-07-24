Davis Rea LTD. Invests $6.33 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. ANSYS accounts for 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $615,566,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS remained flat at $374.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

