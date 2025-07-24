Davis Rea LTD. Takes $7.48 Million Position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Fortis makes up 2.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 68,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 113,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE FTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 49,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Fortis has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins started coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Fortis in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

