Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 754,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,078. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.