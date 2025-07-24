First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) Releases Earnings Results

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 16.60%.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Price Performance

Shares of FNLC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. First Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.54.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. First Bancorp, Inc (ME)’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

In other news, Director Ingrid Wilbur Kachmar acquired 4,000 shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,861.50. This trade represents a 394.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) during the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

