iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IUSV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. 78,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,867. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.