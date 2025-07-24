iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after buying an additional 798,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $155,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.34. 535,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,963. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

