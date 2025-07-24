John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, CFO Kent Carstater purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $78,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,131 shares in the company, valued at $759,025.87. The trade was a 11.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

