Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.125. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 534,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,915. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

