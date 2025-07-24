CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.802. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 322,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. CoStar Group has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 144.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 727.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

