Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.338. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.07. 504,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,813. Dover has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

