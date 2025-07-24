Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires 759 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.45. 136,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,892. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

