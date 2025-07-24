EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.30. 122,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.