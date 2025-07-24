Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 63,586 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ING Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ING Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in ING Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 397,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

