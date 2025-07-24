Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 13,627 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 103,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

