Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 12,128 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 3.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pembina Pipeline worth $30,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6%

PBA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 57,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,171. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

