One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 811 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PHYL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 75,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

