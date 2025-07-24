Advisor OS LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $163,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,454,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 888,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,706,000 after purchasing an additional 523,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

