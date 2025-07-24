Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Buys 9,619 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 116,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,882. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

