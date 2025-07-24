Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,208 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises approximately 7.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $61,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $132.84. 105,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

