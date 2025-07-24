NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Lowers Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 514,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4%

Cigna Group stock opened at $304.27 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

