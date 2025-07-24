One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 3.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 86,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $117.56.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.3625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 158.17%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

