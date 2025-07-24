NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Acquires 482 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,922.55. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,909,363.03. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,229 shares of company stock worth $8,492,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.14 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average of $285.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

