One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.56. 1,018,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a market cap of $268.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

