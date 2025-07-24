First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 9,647 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,201,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $87,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

