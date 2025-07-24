One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.0% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $355.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.62 and a 200 day moving average of $344.40. The company has a market capitalization of $656.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

