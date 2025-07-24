Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 152.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

