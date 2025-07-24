First Pacific Advisors LP Has $271.39 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,481 shares during the period. AON comprises about 4.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.31% of AON worth $271,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $357.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $297.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

