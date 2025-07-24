One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 362,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,023. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

