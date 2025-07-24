First Pacific Advisors LP Has $410.23 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,450 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 6.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Citigroup worth $410,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $95.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

