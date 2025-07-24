Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.