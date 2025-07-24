One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

