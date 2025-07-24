Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 9.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $360.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $361.06. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

