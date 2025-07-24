Lifeworks Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average of $172.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

