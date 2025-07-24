Innova Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0%

MDT stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

