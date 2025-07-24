iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 478.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,899.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 317,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after purchasing an additional 310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 308,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.