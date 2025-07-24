iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.