Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 150.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.07.

Corpay Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE CPAY opened at $341.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.67. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.06 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.