AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.72 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

